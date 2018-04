MONROE, Ohio (AP) — Officials at a southwest Ohio school say counseling and other support will be provided in the aftermath of a prom night crash that injured four students.

The Monroe Local Schools message to families says parents who feel their children might need extra support Monday can contact the school.

The four teens were on their way to the school prom Friday when their 2013 Tesla sedan crested a hill and crashed. Police said two of the teens were ejected from the car and one was trapped.

The district reported Sunday that three of the four remained hospitalized. No other details were provided.

The district suggests people in the school community can show their support for the families by donating gift cards for food for them.

___

Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com