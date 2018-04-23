EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city councilman with a criminal past is one of three council members behind an effort to double the board’s current two-year terms, which if approved, would eliminate his need to run for re-election this fall.

According to a Hummel Report story published in The Providence Journal , East Providence Councilman Brian Faria narrowly won his seat in 2016 after his opponent chose not to make his record an issue in the race.

But now, a challenger this year is making it an issue. Former prison guard and current Bristol police Sgt. Ricardo Mourato says it’s a conflict of interest for Faria and the other councilors to seek a four-year term now so they don’t have to run in the fall.

Faria didn’t respond to several efforts for comment.