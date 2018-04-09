OKOBOJI, Iowa (AP) — A city councilman in northwest Iowa says he’s contemplating leaving his post because he’s been charged with driving while under the influence.

Court records say 59-year-old Bill Huse (hyooz) also is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. Okoboji police arrested Huse around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Huse said Monday that he’s “very distraught about the whole situation” and is thinking about resigning from the Milford City Council. He called the situation “an embarrassment to the city.”

Huse also said he didn’t know yet how he’ll plead to the charges. Court records don’t list a date for his next hearing.