LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A councilman in Kentucky’s largest city says he will subpoena a reporter to testify during a trial to decide whether to remove him from office.

Five members of the Louisville Metro City Council filed a complaint to remove Councilman Dan Johnson from office following a series of sexual misconduct allegations. The council will hold a trial next month to decide Johnson’s fate.

The Courier-Journal reports Johnson’s list of 19 witnesses includes reporter Phillip M. Bailey, who has covered the story for the media company.

Johnson’s attorney Thomas McAdam says Bailey has information “important to the hearing” and says he will seek to hold Bailey in contempt if he does not cooperate.

Courier-Journal Executive Editor Joel Christopher said the media company will not provide information about confidential sources to third parties.

