ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — State agencies will review a Mississippi’s mayor use of a city-owned car that was found unattended in Alabama.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to ask the state auditor to review the allegations of misuse of a city vehicle and fuel card. The board is also requesting an advisory opinion from the attorney general regarding Mayor Maurice Howard’s vehicle use.

The requests come after the mayor’s vehicle was found April 4 nearly 140 miles (225 kilometers) away, in Linden, Alabama. Linden Police Chief Robert Alston says the mayor knew the vehicle was there.

Howard didn’t comment on the car at the meeting. He called for a state ethics commission over the alleged improper use of a city water hydrant involving an alderman.

