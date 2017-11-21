CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Executive Council is set to vote on whether to confirm House Speaker Shawn Jasper as the state’s next agriculture commissioner.
Gov. Chris Sununu last month asked Jasper, a fellow Republican, to seek the top position at the Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food. At a public hearing last week, councilors expressed concern about Jasper’s credentials. Though he grew up on a chicken farm, he has been a lawmaker for most of his adult life.
The current commissioner, Lorraine Merrill is retiring at the end of the year after two, five-year terms.
The vote is set for Wednesday. If Jasper is confirmed, there are seven House members competing to replace him as speaker.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle