BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington officials have formed a committee to determine how to vote on a buyer for the city’s Burlington Telecom utility following a failed joint venture proposal.

The Burlington Free Press reports a final vote has been scheduled for Nov. 27. The finalists, Ting and Keep Burlington Telecom Local, failed to reach an agreement last week so bidders that were previously eliminated will join the sale again.

Schurz Communications and ZRF Partners have been asked to submit updated intent letters by Nov. 20. A subcommittee will return to discuss the new voting process by the end of the week.

Councilor Kurt Wright says ZRF will resolve an earlier conflict before it re-enters the bidding process.

