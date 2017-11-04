JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska advisory council will send a proposal to federal regulators to no longer require subsistence hunters to mark their traps with identifying numbers.

The Juneau Empire reports the Southeast Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council approved the proposal on Thursday to align the regional trapping rules to the looser state rules that don’t require trap tags.

The state Board of Game enacted the requirement for metal tags to be attached to traps in 2006 after authorities expressed concern that lacking trap tags would make hunting enforcement difficult. The state board then removed that rule last year.

The council’s proposal still requires approval by the Federal Subsistence Board, which is scheduled to meet in April. If the board gives approval, the rule would go into effect in July.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com