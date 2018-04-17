EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene City Council is expected to vote next week on ordinance changes that would allow Uber to return to Oregon’s second-largest city.

Uber operated in Eugene for less than a year before it suspended operations in April 2015. At the time, a city hearings official ruled that the company must secure a vehicle-for-hire license to continue service.

The Register-Guard reports that elected leaders have been under pressure from city business leaders and other residents to soften their position on ride-hailing services. Local taxi companies and drivers have pushed back.

Changes discussed at a public hearing Monday would allow the city to audit the records of ride-hailing companies up to twice per year and assess a per-trip fee.

