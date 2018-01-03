LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city council president has been disqualified as a plaintiff’s attorney in a child sex abuse lawsuit against the city and two former police officers.
News outlets report a judge issued an order Tuesday removing Louisville Metro Council President David Yates from the case, citing conflict of interest.
Co-counsel Tad Thomas will continue to represent the former member of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Youth Explorers program in the lawsuit against the city and ex-police officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, who are accused of sexual abuse.
County Attorney Mike O’Connell had pushed for Yates’ removal, arguing that Yates could personally profit from any settlement paid out by the city.
Yates says he won’t appeal the ruling. He will continue to represent the other plaintiffs alleging sexual abuse in the program.