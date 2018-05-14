SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The South Bend, Indiana Common Council has failed to override the mayor’s veto of its decision to allow an anti-abortion rights center to open next to a proposed abortion clinic.

The council voted 5-4 last month to grant the rezoning sought by Women’s Care Center near where Whole Woman’s Health Alliance wants to start a non-surgical abortion clinic.

On Monday, nine council members stuck to their votes cast at the April 23 meeting, when they approved a rezoning sought by the anti-abortion group. The resulting tally fell a vote short of the two-thirds majority needed for an override.

It wasn’t immediately clear late Monday what the Women’s Care Center will do next. Its attorney, Richard Nussbaum, hinted in a Friday message to council members that the organization could ask a judge to overturn Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s (BOO’-tah-juhj) veto.