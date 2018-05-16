TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The chairman of the Baltimore County Council says the decision on who should replace late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz does not require public input.
The Baltimore Sun reports Julio Jones said Tuesday council members were elected to make such decisions, and a public application period and open hearings were not necessary.
County administrative officer Fred Homan was made acting county executive after Kamenetz died May 10. The county’s charter gives the seven-member County Council the responsibility of naming another Democrat to serve the rest of Kamenetz’s term, which expires in December.
Republican Councilman David Marks disagreed with the Democratic chair, saying the process should be more transparent.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
No deadline for selection has been set. Jones says the earliest a selection could happen is May 24, the next scheduled council voting session.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com