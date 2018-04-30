COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Nearly a year after his death, a statue has been unveiled in downtown Council Bluffs to honor slain deputy Mark Burbridge.

The Daily Nonpareil reports more than 200 people gathered Saturday to see the statue of a horse without a rider. Several artists painted the statue after consulting with Burbridge’s family and friends.

The horse is covered in images important to Burbridge, including scenes with motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and a badge.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Jason LeMaster says the statue at the historic Squirrel Cage Jail offers a way to “see who he was through the drawings.”

The Horses of Honor project memorializes officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Burbridge died May 1, 2017, during an attempted jail escape that left two other officers injured.

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was convicted in the shootings and is serving a life sentence.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com