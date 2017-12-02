RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — The city council in a West Virginia community has started a process to remove the mayor from office.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Richwood council is citing what it claims is nearly $600,000 in unpaid payroll tax liability in taking the action against Mayor Bob Henry Baber.

Baber said Friday he didn’t direct a city clerk to delay paying payroll taxes, as the council alleges in its resolution to remove him.

Councilman Chuck Toussieng says penalties and fees have driven the state-owed amount to $87,000 and federal-owed amount to $500,000.

He says the ultimate decision to remove Baber will be up a three-judge panel, not council, though the resolution initiates the process.

The council placed Baber on paid administrative leave in September, citing a separate issue involving a purchasing card.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.