SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield authorities are warning people to watch for a cougar after a postal worker saw one walking down a gravel path.

The Springfield Police Department says the large cat was seen at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near South 28th Street and South F Street.

The worker took a photo and shared it with an officer.

Police say cougar sightings are not unusual at this time of year when juveniles head out on their own but they issued an advisory because this one was spotted near a populated area.