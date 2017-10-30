COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Cottonwood are investigating the death of a 22-month-old boy who reportedly fell from a third-story window at a home.
Cottonwood police and fire personnel responded to the scene Friday evening.
Authorities say it appears the toddler was sitting on top of the couch when he fell backward through the screen of a partially opened window.
The boy was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center to be stabilized before being flown to Flagstaff Medical Center and eventually Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Authorities announced Monday that the child died of his injuries.
The name of the toddler hasn’t been released.
Cottonwood police say their investigation is pending the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s report, but it seems to be an accident.
They say no charges have been filed against the child’s parents.