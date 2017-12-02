Share story

By
The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say the projected cost of a state benefits system that has been plagued with problems since its rollout last year has grown to almost $500 million.

Documents show the state’s new estimate of the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, or UHIP, is now at just over $491 million through the 2018-2019 federal fiscal year, with nearly $108 million of that to be covered by state taxpayers.

That’s an increase from earlier estimates, which pegged the cost at around $445 million.

WPRI-TV reports that state Department of Human Services director Courtney Hawkins acknowledged the “significant” number, but added that the amount “goes back to 2011.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The system handles applications for food stamps, Medicaid benefits and other services.

The Associated Press