SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The television documentary series “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” will be filming its second season in New Mexico.

The state Film Office made the announcement Monday, saying the project will begin principal photography in Santa Fe and Zia Pueblo in April. The work will run through May.

The production will employ 150 New Mexico crew members and about 300 background talent.

Directed by Brannon Braga, the series will be hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, the American astrophysicist known for his appearances on “Nova” and “StarTalk.”

The series is expected to cover the vastness of time, the immensity of space and what the producers describe as “previously uncharted territories.”