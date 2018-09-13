Share story

By
The Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The prosecutor in Bill Cosby’s sex-assault case is opposing the actor’s demand that the trial judge step down before this month’s sentencing.

Cosby’s lawyers say Judge Steven O’Neill has a longstanding grudge with a key pretrial witness and should have recused himself. O’Neill is set to sentence Cosby on Sept. 24 over his 2004 encounter with a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

The witness involved in the dispute is a former county prosecutor, Bruce Castor, who declined to charge Cosby when the woman came forward in 2005.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a court filing Thursday notes that the judge handled cases involving Castor’s office for 20 years.

Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each count but could get far less time under state sentencing guidelines.

