NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers are opposing testimony from other accusers at his sentencing this month on felony sex assault charges.

Prosecutors want at least some of Cosby’s other accusers to testify at the Sept. 24 sentencing. Five testified at the spring trial, when jurors convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Defense lawyer Joseph Green Jr. in a filing Monday says testimony about uncharged conduct should show a defendant remains a public threat.

He says the testimony about 20-year-old allegations won’t protect the public from “an 81-year-old unsighted man.”

Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each of three felony counts, but could get far less under state guidelines.