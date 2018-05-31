PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The woman whose claims that Bill Cosby drugged and molested her led to the comedian’s conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time since the trial.
NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday aired a brief, taped segment of an interview with Andrea Constand.
Constand discussed how she says Cosby knocked her out in 2004 with three blue pills he called “your friends,” and her reaction to the assault that followed. She said she wasn’t able to react, saying: “I was a limp noodle.”
Constand says she felt “ashamed” and didn’t immediately tell anyone about the assault because she thought “no one would believe Cosby would do such a thing.”
Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24. Cosby, who turns 81 in July, is likely to face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
The full interview is due to air Friday night on the network’s “Dateline” show.