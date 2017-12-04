PARIS (AP) — Nationalists on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica have swept the first round of elections for a territorial assembly, taking nearly 45.4 percent of the weekend vote.
The single 63-seat assembly is to replace existing bodies as part of nationwide territorial reforms.
A coalition led by Gilles Simeoni, mayor of the northern city of Bastia and a longtime Corsican leader figure, carried the victory in Sunday’s voting, according to final results Monday. The nationalists, seeking greater autonomy for Corsica but not full independence, made a mark in 2015 territorial elections, and their weekend victory was no surprise.
Simeoni insisted in a commentary in Le Monde last month that “Corsica is not Catalonia,” referring to the independence movement in Spain that Madrid has tried to crush.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
The second round of Corsica’s voting is Sunday.