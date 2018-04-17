GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A newspaper has dug up an old high school yearbook to counter claims by a corrupt trash hauler that he was unpopular and shunned as a teen.

The Detroit Free Press says Chuck Rizzo was voted “most attractive” in the class of 1989 at Grosse Pointe North. Classmate Patrick Eardly says Rizzo “always seemed like a popular guy.”

Rizzo will be sentenced next Monday for bribing suburban public officials and stealing $900,000 from the company, formerly known as Rizzo Environmental Services. Federal prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than six years in prison.

They call Rizzo the “epitome of a ruthless CEO” thirsting for business. But Rizzo’s lawyers say he was manipulated by officials in Macomb County communities.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com