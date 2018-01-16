SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials say they’re investigating the death of a Georgia inmate who they say appears to have killed himself.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that inmate Cecil Williams was found unresponsive in his cell at Hays State Prison in Summerville just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The agency said prison medical staff attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later by a doctor at the prison.

Williams was sentenced in 2015 to serve 10 years for robbery by intimidation in Lowndes County.

Corrections officials say they are investigating the death, which they say is standard procedure when an inmate dies in custody.