SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard faces prison himself after pleading no contest to arson.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that William Joseph Babbitt entered the no-contest pleas on Thursday to the arson of an inhabited building, possessing flammable material and misdemeanor domestic violence.
Prosecutors say Babbitt set fire to his victim’s front door using an accelerant in August 2016 because he suspected the victim had dated his estranged wife.
The victim was sleeping, but a neighbor saw the fire, warned the victim and doused the flames.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
Babbitt later threw his wife to the ground, scraping her arm, when she confronted him about the incident.
Prosecutors say he faces three years in prison when he is sentenced next month.