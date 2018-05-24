CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio corrections officer has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says Deputy Joshua Yeager was arrested Thursday by state criminal investigation agents on a fourth-degree felony count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Yeager has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. He was hired in 2006.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says agents began investigating Yeager after he allegedly shared child pornography online. DeWine says agents seized several electronic devices from Yeager’s suburban Cincinnati home Thursday. DeWine says more charges are possible.

The FBI and Delhi Township police assisted in the investigation.

The 30-year-old deputy remained jailed Thursday afternoon. No attorney was listed for him in court records.