RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prison inmates will no longer have access to paid legal aides and instead can use a tablet app to access a legal library.

Department of Corrections Secretary Denny Kaemingk says the legal aides cost $200,000 a year. Instead the LexisNexis app will be installed on inmates’ tablets which cost $54,000 annually.

KOTA-TV reports Kaemingk says that solves the rising cost of counsel aid and limited time in the law library.

Opponents say the app may not be that easy to use. And if an inmate has a cognitive disability, the prisoner won’t have access to professional legal help.

