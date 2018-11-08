KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Alaska inmates have spruced up an historic Seward cemetery for nearly 20 years and are now trying their hand at making headstones.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports inmates at Spring Creek Correctional Complex are casting headstones out of concrete for Woodlawn Cemetery and learning how to do it with the help of YouTube videos.

Woodlawn Cemetery is in a quiet Seward neighborhood. Retired corrections sergeant Marie Gage says prisoners from Spring Creek since 1999 have worked on cemetery restoration.

They started that year by replacing wooden crosses that were deteriorating.

Spring Creek superintendent Bill Lapinskas says inmates in the vocation education department decided this year to try casting headstones.

He says that after a few less-than-favorable results, prisoners are creating nice pieces that should last a long time.