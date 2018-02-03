FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Corrections says the death of a state prison inmate is being investigated as a suspected gang-related homicide.
The department says 30-year-old Christopher M. Bendel had multiple stab wounds when he was found in a large outdoor recreation enclosure at the Eyman prison complex in Florence.
According to the department, several inmate-made weapons were recovered at the scene and DOC criminal investigators “have reasonable cause to suspect gang-related foul play may have been involved.”
Bendel was sentenced to eight years in prison for a Maricopa County conviction for armed robbery.
He previously was in prison briefly in 2010 on a conviction for discharging a firearm within city limits.
Bendel’s DOC inmate profile says he was scheduled to be released in July.