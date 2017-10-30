MILWAUKEE (AP) — Probation and parole agents were out in force Sunday to make sure registered sex offenders were following the rules during trick-or-treat hours.
Department of Corrections spokesman Miles Jobke says sex offenders can’t have any Halloween decorations outside their houses, can’t hand out any candy, wear a costume or have their porch light on. One offender in Milwaukee Sunday was caught staying in a home with a pumpkin and two bongs.
WITI-TV says probation and parole agents visited more than 2,100 homes during the 2016 Halloween sweep, arresting 29 sex offenders for alleged violations.
Information from: WITI-TV, http://www.fox6now.com