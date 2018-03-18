Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Prison officials in Mississippi say a correctional officer has been arrested after synthetic marijuana in her car parked at the facility.

Mississippi Department of Corrections officials told WAPT-TV on Friday that 38-year-old Katrina Denise Turner was arrested Wednesday. Authorities say a K-9 search of employees revealed a leafy substance in an envelope in her car at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

Turner is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall says Turner faces termination. She was hired in 2016.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Turner is being held at the Greene County Jail. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

The Associated Press