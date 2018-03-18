LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Prison officials in Mississippi say a correctional officer has been arrested after synthetic marijuana in her car parked at the facility.
Mississippi Department of Corrections officials told WAPT-TV on Friday that 38-year-old Katrina Denise Turner was arrested Wednesday. Authorities say a K-9 search of employees revealed a leafy substance in an envelope in her car at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.
Turner is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
MDOC Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall says Turner faces termination. She was hired in 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
Turner is being held at the Greene County Jail. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.