ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — A 23-year-old correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the prison.

WAFB-TV reports Keland Andre Simmons faces a charge of malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into or upon the grounds of a state correctional facility.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says Simmons worked at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where he was processed Friday. He was released Saturday after posting $20,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

