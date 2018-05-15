FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — In a story May 14 about a pipeline leak, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a liquefied natural gas leak had occurred. The leak was from a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline.
LPG pipeline leak; Cleco cuts off power; 2 schools close
Louisiana authorities say a liquefied petroleum gas leak has shut down a section of US 90, closed two schools and prompted the power company to shut off electricity in the area
FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a liquefied petroleum gas leak caused the shutdown of part of US Highway 90, two school closures, neighborhood evacuations and a shutdown of electrical power in the area.
Jeff Hildreth, the assistant fire chief in Franklin, tells The Daily Advertiser a mowing tractor hit a pipeline valve in an isolated area Monday morning, releasing a 150-foot-high (46-meter-high) plume of gas.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reopened the area about noon.
The Franklin Banner-Tribune reports that schools closed because Cleco shut off power across Franklin.
The city of about 7,000 is about 90 miles (140 kilometers) west-southwest of New Orleans.
The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that two shelters opened.