CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a Corpus Christi resident has fatally shot a man who was breaking into his home through a window.
Corpus Christi police spokesman Officer Travis Pace says detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say officers arrived and found a 21-year-old male dead inside the residence. A 23-year-old man who lived there had shot him several times.
Police said that according to preliminary information, the 21-year-old had tried to enter the residence through a door but was unsuccessful. The man then broke a window to get into the home.
Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting.