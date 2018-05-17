SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Nearly a dozen corpses awaiting services have been pulled from a fire at Flint-area funeral home.
Authorities say the 11 bodies were removed Wednesday night from a walk-in cooler at Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek by building staff and firefighters.
The fire at the funeral home was reported about 10:15 p.m. No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.
The bodies were moved to other funeral homes run by the family-owned company. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Swartz Creek is about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.