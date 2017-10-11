FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The division commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a closed-door meeting with members of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and elected officials to talk about the stalled flood control project.

Maj. Gen. Richard Kaiser’s visit to Fargo Wednesday came after a federal judge stopped work on the Red River diversion until it gets the necessary permits from Minnesota.

Kaiser said afterward that the corps can modify the design of the $2.2 billion project, but wouldn’t be specific.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said the meeting was private because of discussions about “legal next steps.” Upstream residents have filed a lawsuit to stop construction and say they have been excluded from project discussions.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr were invited but did not attend.