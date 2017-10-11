FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The division commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a closed-door meeting with members of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and elected officials to talk about the stalled flood control project.
Maj. Gen. Richard Kaiser’s visit to Fargo Wednesday came after a federal judge stopped work on the Red River diversion until it gets the necessary permits from Minnesota.
Kaiser said afterward that the corps can modify the design of the $2.2 billion project, but wouldn’t be specific.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said the meeting was private because of discussions about “legal next steps.” Upstream residents have filed a lawsuit to stop construction and say they have been excluded from project discussions.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr were invited but did not attend.