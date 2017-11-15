CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Parkways Authority is seeking corporate sponsors for the West Virginia Turnpike.

The agency announced plans Tuesday to launch the program for the 88-mile (142-kilometer) toll road in southern West Virginia.

Parkways Authority general manager Gregg Barr says in a statement that such sponsorships have proven to be a creative revenue generator.

Barr says the goal is to publish a request for proposals by the end of the year.

The turnpike carries traffic between Charleston and Princeton on Interstates 64 and 77.