RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say no one aboard was injured after a corporate jet rolled off a taxiway and onto the grass at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Officials say the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southeast corner of the Ronkonkoma airport. Newsday reports (https://nwsdy.li/2zcKOX4 ) airport operations were not affected and the nine people aboard the Legacy corporate jet were not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Embraer E135, also known as the Legacy, turned onto the grass while taxiing to another runway for departure.

The FAA is investigating.

