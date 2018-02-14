WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers are lashing out at Mercedes-Benz for apologizing in China for quoting Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in a social media post.
Sen. Marco Rubio complained that many companies “are increasingly prepared to toe Beijing’s line.” Rep. Chris Smith called it “corporate capitulation.”
Last week, Mercedes-Benz issued an apology in China after a Dalai Lama quote — “Look at situations from all angles, and you will become more open” — appeared on its Instagram account. The auto company apologized for “wrong information” that “hurt the feelings of Chinese people.”
The two lawmakers were speaking Wednesday at a congressional panel on Tibet.
Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to split Tibet from China. He says he only wants autonomy and to protect the region’s distinctive Buddhist culture.