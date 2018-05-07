ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a woman and her daughter found inside their South Carolina home.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore tells media outlets the bodies of 79-year-old Judith Calvert and 50-year-old Theresa Wright were found Sunday afternoon.
Shore says a relative who hadn’t been able to get in touch with the women by phone went to the house, found a door unlocked and discovered the bodies in a bedroom.
A cause of death hasn’t been released, but Shore says the women were “violently killed.” Autopsies were expected to be performed on Monday.
