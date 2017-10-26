Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Investigators in Colorado say the son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling died of a mix of cocaine and the painkiller fentanyl.

The Boulder County coroner’s office said Thursday that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling had a history of drug abuse and his Sept. 8 death was accidental.

In a tweet Thursday night, the elder Bolling thanked supporters for their prayers and urged people to fight the national drug epidemic.

Eric Chase Bolling, a sophomore at the University of Colorado, was found dead in an apartment just hours after Fox announced that his father was leaving the network.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Fox News announced it had parted ways with the host of “The Specialists” after a Huffington Post story quoted anonymous sources as saying he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the reporter who wrote the story.

The Associated Press