GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Officials identified two men who died in unrelated incidents after being in custody at a Montana prison.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Fergus County Coroner Dick Brown on Monday said Roger Lee Wells and Leland C. Bennett, both of Great Falls, died March 10 after being at the Cascade County Detention Center.

Wells was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Benefis Health System at 5:36 a.m. on March 10.

Bennett was taken to Benefis by ambulance on March 10 at 3:10 a.m. and died the next day at 4:45 p.m.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said in the initial report released March 12 that “one of the deaths is consistent with suicide and the other appears to be from natural causes.”

Brown’s release does not provide a cause of death and says the investigation is ongoing.

