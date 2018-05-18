TOWN OF PINES, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says a 70-year-old northwestern Indiana man died from hypothermia after he vanished following a visit to neighbors.

Searchers who scoured part of Porter and LaPorte counties found Kenneth Smith’s body Thursday about 1 mile from his Porter County home.

The county coroner says Smith died from hypothermia after he left a neighbor’s home Tuesday night.

Chief Deputy Jeff Biggs with Porter County’s sheriff’s department tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that there are no signs of foul play in Smith’s death.

He says Smith visited a neighbor for about 45 minutes Tuesday night before leaving and walking away in an unknown direction. Biggs says those neighbors “thought he was fine when he left.”

He says Smith had reportedly been exhibiting early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

