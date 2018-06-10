COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner says a man missing more than a week has been found dead in the state’s capital city.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Sunday the body of 24-year-old Charlie Thomas Nguyen (NUH-win) was found by kayakers and pulled from the Broad River on Saturday. Watts says an autopsy indicated that he probably drowned.
Nguyen’s body was discovered along the river bank. He had been reported missing on May 30.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating.
