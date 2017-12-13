KILN, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi woman who died when a car hit her and her two sons as they left a Christmas program at their elementary school has been identified.

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old Laurie K. Jones died at the scene Tuesday after leaving East Hancock County Elementary School in Kiln (KILL).

The Sun Herald reports Coroner Jim Faulk says Jones’ sons — ages 8 and 11 — were injured but are recovering.

Authorities say the woman had parked across the road from the school at the Hancock County Arena. Chief Deputy Don Bass says fhe family was hit by a car driven by a 76-year-old woman as they walked to the parking area.

It was unclear if charges were filed.

