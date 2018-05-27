BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner’s office has identified the Nampa man who died in an industrial accident in Boise, Idaho.
According to the coroner on Friday, 65-year-old Antonio Barroso Garcia died due to blunt force trauma of the head and neck.
Police say Garcia was killed on Wednesday when a heavy load lift by a tractor fell on him at the former Hewlett-Packard campus in Boise, according to officials. Garcia, who is believed to be a landscaper and contractor, died at the scene.
State officials bought the campus last year and have since undertaken several remodeling projects on many of the campus’ buildings.
