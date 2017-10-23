FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Larimer County authorities have identified the victim of the county’s second fatal fire this month.
The Coloradoan reports that 29-year-old Dustin Burch died in an apartment fire on Saturday. The county coroner ruled his death an accident due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
Firefighters say another person lived at the west Fort Collins apartment with Burch, but he was the only one home at the time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
On Oct. 8, 32-year-old Rachael Max died in a house fire that investigators believe was caused by oil-soaked rags improperly stored by a contractor who was staining a deck.
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com