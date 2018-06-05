BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Officials have identified a man found dead in a Colorado creek.

The Daily Camera reports the Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Saturday identified the man as Travis Brown of Fort Collins.

Brown was found dead Thursday in St. Vrain Creek, north of Boulder.

The coroner’s office has conducted an autopsy but Brown’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

A passerby reported seeing a man’s body in the creek near Bohn Park on Thursday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says nothing about Brown’s death appeared to be suspicious.

___

