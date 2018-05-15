COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died last week after being electrocuted near the Ray Nixon Power Plant.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that the office on Tuesday identified the men as 25-year-old Benjamin Hey and 24-year-old Joseph Sampedro.
Arem Benyamin, general manager of Colorado Springs Utilities’ Energy Supply Division, said they had been taking soil samples for an expansion of the power plant’s main entrance gate when their truck hit a 12,250-volt overhead power line.
Hey and Sampedro died at the scene. A third worker, who was standing farther from the truck, was uninjured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com